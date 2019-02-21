Ellington Financial - now a REIT - slips 1% after Q4 results

Q4 adjusted net investment income of $12.7M or $0.41 per share vs. $12.5M and $0.40 in Q3. Dividend is $0.41 per share.

Dec. 31 book value per share of $18.92 down from $19.37 three months earlier. Current price of $16.98 is just more than a 10% discount to Dec. 31 book.

361K shares bought back during quarter (about 1% of the float) at average price of $15.34 each.

Conversion from partnership to REIT has been completed.

EFC -1.05% today.

