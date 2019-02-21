Sanchez Energy delisted from NYSE

Sanchez Energy (SN -19.6% ) says it will not appeal the NYSE decision to delist the company's stock.

SN was removed from the exchange after failing to meet a Tuesday deadline to submit a plan to restore its stock price back above $1/share, interim CFO Cameron George said in an SEC filing.

SN's stock slipped below $1/share in mid-November, prompting a first delisting warning, and the company's market value fell below $50M in January, triggering a second warning.

The delisting is latest sign of financial trouble for the company, which has yet to announce a date and time for its Q4 and full-year earnings, although it typically reports those results during the last week of February.