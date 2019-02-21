Energy Transfer hikes Dakota Access pipeline capacity to 570K bbl/day

Energy Transfer (ET -0.3% ) says it increased capacity on the Dakota Access pipeline system to 570K bbl/day as production in the Bakken shale basin climbs to record highs.

Flows on the pipeline averaged above 500K bbl/day during Q4 and nominations for space on the line exceeded available capacity during the quarter, an executive said on the company's earnings conference call.

ET said it has enough commitments to move forward on a proposed a 600-mile pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast that would add at least 1M bbl/day of capacity, but is in talks with Exxon, Plains All American and Lotus Midstream to combine with their pipeline project that also would carry 1M-plus bbl/day of oil and condensates from the Permian.

ET also said it is nearing completion of the construction on the Bayou Bridge system's segment from Lake Charles to St. James, La., with commercial operations expected to begin in March.

Shares are little changed after reporting Q4 results that pushed full-year EBITDA up nearly 30% to $9.5B and distributable cash flow 31% higher to $5.4B; ET reaffirms its FY 2019 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $10.6B-$10.8B and capex of ~$5B.