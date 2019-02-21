More on Astronics Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

Astronics (ATRO +1.9% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 18.4% Y/Y to $202.95M, with Aerospace segment sales of $175.24M (+25.6% Y/Y) and Test Systems segment sales of $27.67M (-12.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 470 bps to 23.5%; and operating margin recovered by 1,340 bps to 9.2%.

Segment operating margins: Aerospace recovered by 1,832 bps to 12.7%, benifiting from the contribution margin on higher organic sales, the addition of Telefonix PDT, and operating improvements at CCC, AeroSat and Armstrong; and Test Systems fell by 1,220 bps to 2%.

SG&A expenses were $29.11M (+25.5% Y/Y) and margin was 14.3% up by 80 bps .

Total Bookings were at $196.16M (+4.9% Y/Y), with Aerospace at $180.88M (+13.9% Y/Y) and Test System at $5.28M (-45.6% Y/Y).

Backlog was at $398.61M (+5.8% Y/Y); and Book to bill ratio was at 1.10, compared to 0.90 a year ago.

Cash provided by operating activities for quarter was $39.5M; and YTD was $54.88M, compared to $37.78M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Sales $760M to $805M; Capital equipment spending $22M to $28M; and effective tax rate of ~18% to 22%.

Previously: Astronics beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)