Stocks pull up from session lows on a data dense day

U.S. stocks pull up from session lows amid a number of weaker-than-expected economic reports and news that U.S. and Chinese officials are drawing up memorandums of understanding over trade.
Nasdaq, down 0.1%, had fallen as much as 0.8% early in the session. The S&P, down 0.1%, had declined 0.5% earlier, and the Dow, off 0.2%, vs. -0.5% earlier.
Energy (-1.7%) is the biggest loser among industry sectors, followed by health care (-0.7%). Utilities (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.4%) provide the strongest gains.
Oil sinks 0.7% to $56.79 per barrel.
Among names declining: EOG Resources (-3.4%), Pioneer Natural Resources (-3.6%), Schlumberger (-2.6%), CVS (-2.3%), and Biogen (-3.3%).
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 2.697%.
The Dollar Index strengthens 0.1% to 96.65.
