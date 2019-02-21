Stocks pull up from session lows on a data dense day

U.S. stocks pull up from session lows amid a number of weaker-than-expected economic reports and news that U.S. and Chinese officials are drawing up memorandums of understanding over trade.

Nasdaq, down 0.1% , had fallen as much as 0.8% early in the session. The S&P, down 0.1% , had declined 0.5% earlier, and the Dow, off 0.2% , vs. -0.5% earlier.

Energy ( -1.7% ) is the biggest loser among industry sectors, followed by health care ( -0.7% ). Utilities ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ) provide the strongest gains.

Oil sinks 0.7% to $56.79 per barrel.

Among names declining: EOG Resources (- 3.4% ), Pioneer Natural Resources ( -3.6% ), Schlumberger ( -2.6% ), CVS ( -2.3% ), and Biogen ( -3.3% ).

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 2.697%.