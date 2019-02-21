Tesla -1.7% as Consumer Reports pulls Model 3 recommendation

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has quickly slipped further into negative ground, -1.7% , after a new reliability survey from Consumer Reports says the organization can no longer recommend the Model 3 sedan.

Many of the issues are in electronics, CR's Jake Fisher says: "There are some issues replacing the (navigation/infotainment) screens, for instance, but we've seen other issues in terms of the trim breaking and the glass."

Tesla responds by saying it's already made significant improvements to address the issues that CR came up with.

The new CR data comes from an annual survey that runs from July to September, the company says, so "the vast majority of these issues have already been corrected through design and manufacturing improvements, and we are already seeing a significant improvement in our field data."