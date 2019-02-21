AdvanSix Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.07M (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ASIX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.