Wayfair Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.28 (-120.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (+36.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Wayfair Earnings Preview: Several Indicators Showing Extreme Readings