Harsco +13% post Q4 earnings

Harsco (HSC +13.2% ) reports Q4 revenues of $437M, -4% Y/Y primarily due to lower Rail segment sales, as well as negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by higher sales in Metals & Minerals and Industrial segments

Sales by segment: Metals & Minerals: $262.4M (+5%); Industrial: $105.1M (+28%); Rail: $69.4M (-44%)

Adjusted operating margin expands from 8.6% to 10%.

Recently, the company decided to consolidate and centralize Harsco Rail's principal North American manufacturing and distribution into one facility; annualized manufacturing savings anticipated from this action is ~$7M.

In Q1 2019, anticipates adj. operating income of $36M-$43M, with adj. EPS of ~$0.20 to $0.26

FY19 outlook: Adj. operating income of ~ $200M-$220M; adj. EPS of $1.29 - $1.47; free cash flow is expected of ~$50M-$70M including anticipated net capex of between $170M-$190M

