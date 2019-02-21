Pan American Silver -2% following Q4 loss, 23% revenue drop

Pan American Silver (PAAS -2.1% ) after reporting a surprise Q4 loss and a 23% Y/Y decline in revenues, which it says reflected lower prices for all metals and lower quantities of silver, gold and copper sold due to a build in inventories at San Vicente and La Colorada and lower production at Dolores.

Q4 silver production fell to 6.1M oz. from 6.6 M oz. a year ago, while gold output fell to 37.2K oz. from 43.7K oz.; for the full year, silver production totaled 24.8M oz., down from 25M oz., at cash costs of $3.35/oz., and gold output rose to 178.9K oz. from 160K.

PAAS maintains FY 2019 production guidance of 26.5M-27.5M silver oz. and 162.5K-172.5K gold oz., not including assets to be acquired from Tahoe Resources.