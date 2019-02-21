Apyx Medical down 29% on bearrish SA report

Thinly traded micro cap Apyx Medical (APYX -29.2%) is down on an 11x surge in volume on the heels of a bearish report published on Seeking Alpha by White Diamond Research (WDR).
WDR cites the lack of efficacy of its J-Plasma technology, the exit of former sales partner Hologic and the dubious background of its new CEO, adding that its fair value is only $3 per share, less than half of its current price.
The company formerly did business as Bovie Medical, changing its moniker and ticker on January 2.
