Apyx Medical down 29% on bearrish SA report

Thinly traded micro cap Apyx Medical (APYX -29.2% ) is down on an 11x surge in volume on the heels of a bearish report published on Seeking Alpha by White Diamond Research (WDR).

WDR cites the lack of efficacy of its J-Plasma technology, the exit of former sales partner Hologic and the dubious background of its new CEO, adding that its fair value is only $3 per share, less than half of its current price.

The company formerly did business as Bovie Medical, changing its moniker and ticker on January 2.