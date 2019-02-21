Navient and Canyon may strike a deal, eventually, Street analysts say

Just because Canyon Capital took back its expression of interest to acquire Navient (NAV +0.6% ) doesn't mean a deal won't eventually happen, according to Wall Street analysts.

Navient shares have dropped about 6.4% from Tuesday's close of $12.79 after Canyon withdrew its takeover approach. The stock jumped 9.0% the first trading day after Canyon's expression of interest was disclosed.

On Wednesday, Canyon said it would nominate a slate of minority slate of independent directors to Navient's board.

That move could "encourage Navient to come to the table and eventually sell at a reasonable price, Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch wrote in a note.

Orenbuch rates the stock outperform with a $13.50 price target.

KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani sees Canyon's action as "the middle path" of its options, with the worst being Canyon exiting its stake and "optimal case" being a formal bid to buy Navient.

Sakhrani still sees Navient stock cheap at current levels and rates the stock outperform with a $22 price target.

While Jefferies analyst John Hecht also sees the potential for an eventual acquisition, the near-term focus will shift to shareholder return priorities and realization of cash flows from student-loan portfolios.

He rates the stock a hold with a price target of $11.

