Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.19 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$10.62B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.