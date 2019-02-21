Anglo American beats forecasts with higher full-year profit, lower debt

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports a rise in FY 2018 profit, capitalizing on higher commodities prices and a years-long overhaul, but did not launch an anticipated stock buyback program.

Anglo says full-year net profit gained 12% Y/Y to $3.55B, easily beating analyst estimates, revenue rose 5% and net debt fell to $2.85B from $4.5B a year ago.

The company says copper productivity was 10% above 2012 levels with half the number of assets it had then, and was helped by an average Y/Y rise of 4% in the price of the commodities it mines, with sharp increases in platinum, coal and nickel.

Anglo says underlying EBITDA from its majority-owned De Beers diamond business fell 13% Y/Y to $1.25B, citing challenges including the risk of an intensification in U.S.-China trade tensions, concerns over China's economy and further exchange rate volatility.

Anglo expects FY 2019 capex to increase to $3.8B-$4.1B from $2.8B in 2018, as it launches development of its Quellaveco copper project in Peru.

CEO Mark Cutifani said Anglo would support an independent third party to monitor the safety of tailings dams, in the wake of last month's breach at a mine owned by Brazil's Vale that likely killed hundreds of people.