InterDigital -2% as profits, revenue guidance look light

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is 2% lower after a Q4 earnings report where it topped revenue expectations but fell short on adjusted profits and guided light for current-quarter revenues.

Revenue fell year-over-year to $73.7M, while operating expenses increased to $71.5M from $59.6M, driven by the acquisition of Technicolor's patent licensing business.

Net income was $1.8M; under the previous ASC 605 revenue recognition standard, it would have been $34.3M down from a prior-year $52.5M.

Cash used in operations was $29.8M; it used $38.7M in free cash flow.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $70M-$75M, which includes less than $1M in nonrecurring revenue, vs. consensus for $73.9M.

