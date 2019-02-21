Financials | Earnings News | On the Move

Focus Financial advances 6.2% after strong Q4

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCSsurges 6.2% after Q4 adjusted net income of $36.7M, or 51 cents per share, jumped 57% from $23.5M, or 33 cents, a year ago.

The per-share figure beat consensus by a penny.

Q4 revenue of $247.5M increased 30% Y/Y and compares with the average analyst estimate of $245.5M.

    More than 95% was fee-based recurring revenue.

    ~23% wasn't correlated to markets.

    Organic revenue growth ~11%.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $54.2M increased 29% Y/Y.

