Focus Financial advances 6.2% after strong Q4

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) surges 6.2% after Q4 adjusted net income of $36.7M, or 51 cents per share, jumped 57% from $23.5M, or 33 cents, a year ago.

The per-share figure beat consensus by a penny.

Q4 revenue of $247.5M increased 30% Y/Y and compares with the average analyst estimate of $245.5M.