Focus Financial advances 6.2% after strong Q4

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) surges 6.2% after Q4 adjusted net income of $36.7M, or 51 cents per share, jumped 57% from $23.5M, or 33 cents, a year ago.
The per-share figure beat consensus by a penny.
Q4 revenue of $247.5M increased 30% Y/Y and compares with the average analyst estimate of $245.5M.
More than 95% was fee-based recurring revenue.
~23% wasn't correlated to markets.
Organic revenue growth ~11%.
Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $54.2M increased 29% Y/Y.
Previously: Focus Financial Partners beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox