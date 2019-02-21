Barnes Group Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.45M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.