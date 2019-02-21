Alamo acquires Dutch Power Company B.V.

Alamo (ALG +1% ) announced the acquisition of Dutch Power Company B.V., a privately held equipment manufacturer based in the Netherlands. Dutch Power’s annual sales in 2018 were ~$45M.

Dutch Power designs, manufactures and sells a variety of landscape and vegetation management machines and attachments under several different brand names including Herder, Conver, Roberine, Votex and Precision Makers.

This acquisition enhances Alamo’s platform for growth by increasing both product portfolio and capabilities in the European market.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.