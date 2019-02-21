Verizon strategy update: 5G launch to 30 U.S. cities this year

Verizon (VZ +0.8% ) took advantage of its investor conference today to sharpen and outline its growth strategy for the 5G era.

CEO Hans Vestberg and others reiterated plans to launch its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in more than 30 U.S. cities this year; 5G Mobility will launch in the first half, with 5G Home expanding to more markets in the second half.

Revenues from both will begin to scale next year, the execs said, and are expected to contribute "more meaningfully" to growth in 2021.

Meanwhile, its existing 4G LTE network now includes LTE Advanced features in 1,500 U.S. markets.

It's on track to deliver on a goal to achieve $10B in cumulative cash savings by 2021, it says.

As for capital discipline, the company says it's targeting a net unsecured debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.75 to 2x, which it says is consistent with a low-A credit profile.