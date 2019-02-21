Disney again extends Fox America note exchange offer

Walt Disney (DIS +0.4% ) has again extended exchange offers and consent solicitations for notes issued by Twenty-First Century Fox America (FOX -0.5% , FOXA -0.3% ).

The offer to exchange the notes for up to $18.13B in new notes has been extended a number of times as Disney's $71B deal to buy Fox's media assets has worked through approvals.

The latest extension moves the expiration date from Feb. 26 to the end of March 5.

That happens to account for a meeting of Brazilian regulators set to decide on approving the deal on Feb. 27 (next Wednesday).

Most of the notes have a heavy majority already validly tendered for exchange.