Momenta Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-372.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.11M (-73.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MNTA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.