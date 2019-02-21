Nintendo of America president to hand over reins to Bowser

Longtime Nintendo of America (NTDOY +3.7% ) President Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring, setting up a transition at the unit to a key Switch console executive in April.

Doug Bowser, the organization's senior VP of sales and marketing, will take over the role after Fils-Aime's April 15 exit.

Fils-Aime has spent 15 years at Nintendo of America, almost 13 of those as its president and chief operating officer.

Bowser joined in May 2015 as VP of sales; he led sales and marketing for the fast-selling Switch console.