Bunge CEO signals asset sales to boost profits

Bunge (BG +1.1% ) reverses earlier losses after saying it is reviewing its businesses and may sell assets to improve profits.

"Everything is on the table to improve our returns," acting CEO Greg Heckman said during today's earnings conference call, referring to the company's global network of crop-loading terminals, food brands and processing plants after 2018 performance disappointed investors.

Heckman said Bunge’s network for shipping and processing crops is among the industry’s most effective, particularly in South America, but the company needs to be more selective about where it invests its money to get the best returns, focusing on businesses where it ranks among the top three competitors or it has a quick path to that level.

Bunge continues to prepare to exit its South American sugar business, where it will pursue a sale, joint venture or IPO when the time is right, Heckman said.