SoftBank leads $1B round in freight startup

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund leads a $1B investment in freight startup Flexport at a $3.2B valuation.

Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck. The startup calls itself a freight forwarder and customers broker for modern logistics.

The company says it doubled revenue last year to nearly $500M and now has about 1,000 employees spread across 11 offices around the world.

The new funds will go towards deepening tech capabilities, strategic market expansions, and investments in supply chain expertise.

SoftBank managing partner Michael Ronen will get a seat on the Flexport board.