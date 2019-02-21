Shell Midstream sees $15M hit to Q1 income after Zydeco contracts expire

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX -2.1% ) expects to see a $15M impact to its Q1 net income after two of four contracts on its Zydeco pipeline in Texas and Louisiana expired at the end of last year.

SHLX will run its Zydeco pipeline on more spot shipments after the expiration of take-or-pay contracts, making crude volumes less predictable, CEO Kevin Nichols said during today's earnings conference call.

The pipeline’s revenue declined to $0.76/bbl in Q4 from $0.79/bbl in Q3, and a third contract is set to expire in Q2, Nichols said.

The Zydeco pipeline, which delivers crude to St. James and Clovelly, La., from terminals in Texas, had mainline volumes of 704K bbl/day in Q4, up from 657K bbl/day in Q3 amid rising demand from shippers in Texas and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.