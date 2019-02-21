Analyst still Turtle Beach bull after pullback

D.A. Davidson reiterates its January bullish stance on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) as shares dropped for the fourth day in a row.

Analyst Tom Forte says Turtle Beach could be seeing better performance than recent video-game data from NPD Group suggests.

The NPD data showed a 12% Y/Y January spending drop on video games, hardware, and accessories. Forte says the data could be skewed by January 2019 having four weeks compared to the five last year and, after adjustments, would indicate a +10% spend growth.

Rating remains at Buy with a $26 PT.