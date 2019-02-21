Consolidated Comms +1.7% after Q4 tops Street

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is up 1.7% after its Q4 results topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues dipped slightly, and operating income accordingly fell to $3.6M from a year-ago $7M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $132.4M from $133.2M, and GAAP net loss was $14M.

Revenue by segment: Commercial and carrier, $153.8M (up 1.2%); Consumer, $132.8M (down 5.3%); Subsidies, $17.95M (down 12%); Network access, $37.4M (down 7.1%).

Net cash from operations came to $93.3M.

For fiscal 2019, it's guiding to capital expenditures of $210M-$220M.

