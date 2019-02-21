Arianespace looks to shake up commercial rocket sector

SpaceX (SPACE) faces more competition from Arianespace, with the European rocket multinational saying it has landed three institutional orders from the European Commission and France. The company is also close to signing deals with two commercial customers.

Ariane 6 was designed with an eye on costs after SpaceX reset expectations in the industry. "When it wakes up ... we will be on the market with a rocket that is 40 percent cheaper, and will continue to reduce costs after that," says a spokesperson.

Arianespace's largest shareholders are ArianeGroup (Airbus and Safran joint venture) and MT Aerospace.