DowDuPont reportedly wins final OK for global launch of new GMO soybean

U.S. seed industry executives say DowDuPont (DWDP -1.9% ) has won the final necessary international regulatory approval, from the Philippines, for a global launch of a new line of genetically engineered soybeans.

The approval means DWDP's Corteva Agriscience unit will be able to sell the Enlist E3 soybeans to farmers as soon as this spring without worrying about taking extra steps to keep the harvests out of export markets.

Enlist E3 is the first soybean genetically modified to withstand sprays from three popular weed chemicals: 2,4-D, glyphosate and glufosinate.

China historically has been the world's biggest importer of U.S. soybeans and approved Enlist E3 in January, but the Philippines last year was the top buyer of processed U.S. soymeal, used primarily to feed livestock.