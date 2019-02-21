Eros International +4.5% on surprise profit
Feb. 21, 2019
- Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 4.5% today after its EBITDA came in solidly ahead of expectations.
- Gross revenues of $86.7M and reported revenues of $76.7M differed because of an adjustment toward a significant financing component based on adopting new accounting rules. They compared to one analyst estimate for $81.9M.
- Operating profit dipped to $13.2M from $15.1M the year prior.
- EBITDA, however, increased to $31.4M from $25.9M.
- Paying subscribers to the Eros Now streaming service hit 15.9M, up 218% Y/Y and topping company guidance. Registered users were up 78% to more than 142M.
- The company released 25 films in the quarter vs. four the year prior.
