Eros International +4.5% on surprise profit

Feb. 21, 2019 3:01 PM ETEros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)ESGCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 4.5% today after its EBITDA came in solidly ahead of expectations.
  • Gross revenues of $86.7M and reported revenues of $76.7M differed because of an adjustment toward a significant financing component based on adopting new accounting rules. They compared to one analyst estimate for $81.9M.
  • Operating profit dipped to $13.2M from $15.1M the year prior.
  • EBITDA, however, increased to $31.4M from $25.9M.
  • Paying subscribers to the Eros Now streaming service hit 15.9M, up 218% Y/Y and topping company guidance. Registered users were up 78% to more than 142M.
  • The company released 25 films in the quarter vs. four the year prior.
