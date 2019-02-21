Stocks' decline resumes amid dimmer global data

U.S. stocks sink to new session-lows in late trading as the economic outlook appears dimmer globally.

Nasdaq (COMP), S&P 500 (SP500) and Dow (DJI) each slips 0.6% .

Alongside U.S. reports of the Conference Board's January leading indicator and the Philly Fed outlook declining, German manufacturing activity dropped to its lowest level since 2012 and Japan manufacturing also contracted.

And in Canada, the "path to move policy rates up" to neutral "is highly uncertain" due to lingering questions about housing and investment, says Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

By industry sector, energy ( -1.8% ) falls the most, followed by health care ( -1.2% ). Utilities, up 0.3% , is the only sector on the rise.

Oil falls 0.5% to $56.89 per barrel. Occidental Petroleum falls 2.3% , Anadarko Petroleum -3.6% , and EOG Resources -4.2% .

Investor aren't turning to Treasurys. 10-year Treasury price declines, pushing yield up almost 5 basis points to 2.691%.