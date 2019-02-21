Avis Budget +18% as shorts scramble

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is up 17.7% in a rally that Barron's notes is due in part to short covering.

Even with Avis upping its 2019 sales and profit guidance, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas is cautious on the car rental stock. "No new reason to get bearish drives the squeeze in an out of favor name,' he observes about today's rally. Jonas stick with an Underperform rating on Avis and $30 price target.