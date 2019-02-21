Kirkland Lake +8% as 2019 gold production could reach 1M oz.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +7.7% ) spikes to a new 52-week high after raising guidance for its consolidated three-year production outlook and unit-cost guidance for 2019.

KL says it sees potential to produce 1M oz. this year, as it ups 2019 guidance to 920K-1M oz. vs. an earlier outlook for 740K-800K oz.; for 2020, KL forecasts output of 930K-1.01M oz. and 995K-1.05M oz. for 2021.

KL also lifts 2019 consolidated unit-cost guidance, with operating cash costs revised to $300-$320/oz. from $360-$380/oz. previously, with all-in sustaining costs improving to $520-$560/oz. vs. previous guidance of $630-$680/oz.

The miner also says consolidated mineral reserves at year-end 2018 increased 24% Y/Y to 5.75M oz. at 15.8 g/t.