MGM Resorts closes on Empire City Casino deal

MGM Resorts (MGM -1.9% ) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP -0.3% ) closed on the deals to acquire the Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

"Over the past three years, we have established a meaningful presence in the northeast with Borgata in Atlantic City, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and MGM Springfield in western Massachusetts. With this new addition to the MGM Resorts portfolio, we have now gained a foothold in the high-density New York City region and we look forward to leveraging the MGM platform to maximize value in this evolving marketplace," says MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren.