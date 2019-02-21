RPT -4.8% on weaker-than-expected guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) sinks 4.8% after 2019 guidance for operating FFO per share trailed analysts' estimates.

Sees 2019 operating FFO per share of $1.03-$1.07 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.18.

Range reflects 21-cent dilution from dispositions and other negative variances, writes Raymond James analyst Collin Mings.

On the bright side, RPT is close to completing its disposition program ahead of schedule, which should position the REIT for modest growth ahead of 2020, Mings wrote.

Previously: RPT Realty EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)