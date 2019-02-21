C&J Energy edges higher despite posting Q4 loss

C&J Energy Services' (CJ +0.5% ) six consecutive quarters of profits came to an end but Q4 earnings and revenues still edged analyst expectations.

Q4 results erased what had otherwise been a profitable year and resulted in the company closing 2018 with a $130M loss on $2.2B of revenue.

"Challenging headwinds continued from the third quarter across the fourth quarter, resulting from high levels of customer budget exhaustion, Permian takeaway constraints and more profound year-end seasonality, which caused both consolidated revenue and profitability to decline sequentially," CJ said.

For 2019, CJ expects market conditions to progressively improve, which should result in gradual improvement in its completion services business throughout the year, and "the steady ramp in completion activity should result in utilization improvement in our fracturing business and improved demand for our wireline and pumping services."