BJ's Restaurants tops comp sales estimates

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reports comparable sales rose 4.5% in Q4 vs. +4.6% consensus. Guest traffic was up 1.1% during the quarter.
Cost of sales fell 70 bps to 25.4% of sales. Labor costs were down 40 bps to 35.4% of sales. Occupancy costs rose 60 bps to 22.0% of sales. Restaurant-level operating margin increased 50 bps to 17.2% of sales.
The company appears to be pulling back on its growth plans a bit. "While we plan to accelerate the pace of our restaurant openings this year, we will maintain a balanced approach to new restaurant growth with new restaurant quality and hospitality taking precedence over new restaurant quantity," says BJ's CEO Greg Trojan.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox