BJ's Restaurants tops comp sales estimates

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reports comparable sales rose 4.5% in Q4 vs. +4.6% consensus. Guest traffic was up 1.1% during the quarter.

Cost of sales fell 70 bps to 25.4% of sales. Labor costs were down 40 bps to 35.4% of sales. Occupancy costs rose 60 bps to 22.0% of sales. Restaurant-level operating margin increased 50 bps to 17.2% of sales.

The company appears to be pulling back on its growth plans a bit. "While we plan to accelerate the pace of our restaurant openings this year, we will maintain a balanced approach to new restaurant growth with new restaurant quality and hospitality taking precedence over new restaurant quantity," says BJ's CEO Greg Trojan.