Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) turns an unexpected profit in Q4.

Revenue from Las Vegas operations rose 10.3% to $949M during the quarter, while revenue from the rest of Caesars' properties was up 14.2% to $1.014B.

Adjusted EBITDAR was $351M from Las Vegas operations vs. $291M a year ago and $$230 from other U.S. properties vs. $201M a year ago.

Las Vegas RevPAR was up 10.9%. Las Vegas occupancy was 93.8% in the quarter, up from 89.9% a year ago.

Shares of Caesars are up 1.27% AH to $9.55.

