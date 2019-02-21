Stocks slip on lackluster economic data

Stocks succumbed to the weight of weak U.S. economic data, causing the S&P 500's worst drop in two weeks and the end of the Nasdaq's eight-session win streak.

Durable goods orders rose by a weaker than expected 1.2% in December, with orders outside of airplanes and autos inching up just 0.1% and core orders slipping 0.7%, while Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity declined for the first time since May 2016.

"The fundamental data, as it gets worse, will start having a negative effect on asset prices again over the next couple of quarters," warns Hugo Rogers, chief investment strategist at Deltec International Group. "At that point, the Fed might have to do something more dramatic than waiting and seeing."