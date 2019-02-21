Intuit -1% on downside FY outlook

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) drops 1% after Q2 beats that came with a side of downside FY guide.

Q3 guidance has upside revenue growth of 10% to 12% or about $3.22B to $3.36B (consensus: $3.19B) and in-line EPS from $5.35 to $5.40 (consensus: $5.38).

Reaffirmed downside FY19 guidance has revenue of $6.53B to $6.63B (consensus: $6.64B) and EPS of $6.40 to $6.50 (consensus: $6.52).

Revenue breakdown: Strategic Partner was the underperforming segment with $208M in sales versus the $216M consensus. Small Business and Self-Employed reported $833M and Consumer totaled $461M.

QuickBooks online subscribers totaled 3.88M, up from the 3.6M in Q1.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 22.6%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Intuit beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)