Hannon Armstrong Sustainable +1.3% after div boost, Q4 beat

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) gains 1.3% in after-hours trading after announcing a 2% dividend increase and Q4 core earnings of $21.1M, or 37 cents, beat the average analyst estimate of 31 cents.

Core earnings rose from $16.4M, or 31 cents, in the year-ago period.

Increases quarterly dividend to 33.5 cents per share, up 2% from prior dividend.

Q4 revenue rose 45% to $39.2M from $27.1M a year ago.

Confirms previously stated three-year guidance, equivalent to core EPS midpoint of $1.37 for 2019 and $1.43 for 2020.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.