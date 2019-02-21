HPE +4.9% on profit beat-and-raise in its Q1

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 4.9% after hours following a beat on fiscal Q1 profits and a raise to its EPS forecast for the fiscal year.

Earnings per share rose 31% on a non-GAAP basis, though revenues dipped nearly 2% (down 1% when adjusting for currency).

Operating margin expanded by 3 percentage points to 6% on a GAAP basis, and rose to 8.9% from 7.3% on a non-GAAP basis.

Net earnings ticked up to 40.6M from $0.5M.

Revenue by segment: Intelligent Edge, $686M (up 5%); Hybrid IT, $6B (down 3%); Financial Services, $919M (up 3%).

Cash flow from operations was $382M (up $240M Y/Y); free cash flow was -$190M (up $222M).

It's boosting its EPS outlook to (GAAP basis) $0.88-$0.98 and (non-GAAP) $1.56-$1.66, vs. consensus for $1.58. It expects full-year free cash flow of $1.4B-$1.6B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

