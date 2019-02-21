IQiyi +4.8% as revenue tops Street with 55% gain

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) is up 4.8% postmarket after its revenues crested $1B in dollar terms and cleared analyst expectations in its fourth quarter results.

Revenues rose 55% to 7B yuan.

Meanwhile, net loss widened (to 3.5B yuan, about $505.7M, from 612.4M) but also came in better than expected. Operating loss was 3.3B yuan vs. a prior-year 856.1M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Membership services, 3.2B yuan (up 66%); Online advertising services, 2.2B yuan (up 2.8%); Content distribution, $522M yuan (up 124%).

Total subscribers came to 87.4M as of year-end, up 72% from the prior 50.8M. Of those, 98.5% were paying subscribers.

Conference call to come at 7 p.m. ET.

Previously: iQIYI beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 21 2019)

Press release