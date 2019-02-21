Bluebird bio Q4 revenue $19.2M; shares up 2% after hours

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Q4 results ($M): 18.4 (+357.1%).

Net loss: (149.0) (-27.1%); loss/share: (2.72) (-7.9%).

Key 2019 events:

H1: Launch two studies evaluating bb2121 in second- and third-line multiple myeloma.

Year-end: European approval of LentiGlobin in TDT and non-β0/β0genotypes and filing of U.S. marketing application. Launch of Phase 3 study of LentiGlobin in sickle cell disease. Present data on bb2121 and bb21217 in treatment-resistant multiple myeloma.

Shares are up 2% after hours.

