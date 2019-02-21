Barton returns to CEO role for Zillow Group

Alongside its Q4 earnings report, Zillow (Z, ZG) says that co-founder Rich Barton is returning to the chief executive role.

Barton had been CEO until 2010 following the company's 2005 founding. He's been executive chairman since then.

Co-founder and current CEO Spencer Rascoff will remain on the board, while co-founder Lloyd Frink will become executive chairman.

“We created Zillow Group in 2005 to make the real estate shopping and purchase process easier,” Barton says. “Much of our original dream is just now becoming possible. We are at an inflection point in this quest, and the time is right to shuffle leadership seats. I am excited to be back as CEO."