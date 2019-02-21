New York Mortgage Trust Q4 NII rises 12% from Q3

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q4 comprehensive earnings per share of 11 cents and GAAP EPS of 2 cents; consensus estimate of 15 cents.

Book value per common share of $5.65 at Dec. 31, 2018, down 1% from $5.72 at Sept. 30, 2018 and resulting in an economic return of 2.3% for the quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $21.9M and portfolio net interest margin of 2.30% vs. $19.6M and 2.55% in Q3; NII increase primarily due to the increase in average interest earning assets related to the residential credit portfolio.

New York Mortgage Trust rises 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Feb. 22 at 9:00 AM ET.

