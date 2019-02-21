Roku +4.6% as accounts, engagement, revenues jump in Q4

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 4.6% in heavy postmarket volume following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q4 earnings, juiced by revenues that increased 46%.

EBITDA increased by 70% to $24.5M, though operating income fell to $5.5M from $9.5M amid operating expenses that rose 67%.

Active accounts rose 40% to 27.1M ("thanks to great retail execution and strong holiday sales for both players and TVs") and streaming hours rose 69% to 7.3B.

Meanwhile, average revenue per user jumped 30%, to $17.95 on a trailing 12-month basis. Monetized video advertising impressions across the platform more than doubled Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $151.4M (up 77%); Player, $124.3M (up 21%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $109.4M (up 72%); Player, $2.9M (down 70%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $185M-$190M, a net loss of $32M to $28M, and EBITDA of -$12M to -$8M. For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $1B-$1.025B; net loss of $90M to $80M; and EBITDA of -$5M to $5M.

