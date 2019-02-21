Hercules Capital Q4 NII rises on higher debt investment balance, core yield

Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) Q4 net investment income of $30.6M, or 32 cents per share, rises from $24.5M, or 29 cents, in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a higher average debt investment balance between periods along with an increase in the core yield from 12.5% in Q4 2017 to 12.9% in Q4 2018.

Per-share NII beats the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Hercules Capital gains 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Q4 distributable net operating income of $33.9M, or 35 cents per share, vs. $26.1M, or 31 cents, a year earlier.

Effective yields on debt investment portfolio were 13.5% during Q4, the same level as Q3.

Net asset value per share decreased 4.6% to $9.90 as of Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $10.38 as of Sept. 30, 2018, primarily due to a change in unrealized depreciation during the quarter.

Previously: Hercules Capital beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (Feb. 21)