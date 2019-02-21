First Solar -4% after Q4 earnings, revenues both miss

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -3.7% after-hours following sharp misses for Q4 earnings and revenues, while maintaining FY 2019 guidance for EPS of $2.25-$2.75 and net sales of $3.25B-$3.45B.

The company also keeps its outlook for 2019 total shipments of 5.4-5.6 GW and capital spending of $650M-$750M but trims guidance for gross margin to 19.5%-20.5% from 20%-21% previously, citing higher expected ramp costs.

FSLR says guidance was updated to reflect lower expected operating expenses, primarily associated with a decrease in expected production start-up, and gross margin guidance was lowered because of expected increases in ramp costs.

Earnings call slides