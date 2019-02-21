Applied Opto -9.6% amid warnings on inventory buildup, China

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is off 9.6% after hours following a disappointing revenue performance and downside guidance for current-quarter sales and profits.

The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $8.6M from a year-ago profit of $5.7M; on a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $0.5M vs. a year-ago profit of $17.9M.

Gross margin (GAAP basis) was 18.2%, significantly off from last year's 40.3% and last quarter's 31.1%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 24.7% vs. a year-ago 41% and last quarter's 34%.

Liquidity was $58M, down from a year-ago $84M.

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of $50M-$55M, vs. consensus for $64.2M, and for EPS of -$0.18 to -$0.29, well short of expectations for a profit of $0.05/share.

"In examining the market dynamics for 2019, we see that some inventory build-up has occurred in the data center supply chain as customers transitioned to 100G," says CEO Thompson Lin. "Additionally, we see some conservatism in capital expenditures by data center customers in China. We believe these factors will affect our visibility and demand in the short-term and is reflected in our first quarter guidance."

Lin says market trends may begin to improve in the second half.

